Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,374 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

