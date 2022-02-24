Invesco Ltd. Has $25.87 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,643 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.56% of Lancaster Colony worth $25,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $162.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

