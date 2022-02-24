Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Rogers Communications worth $26,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 102.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 933,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,592,000 after purchasing an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 201.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 296,494 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $13,751,000. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $51.65 on Thursday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

