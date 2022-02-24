Invesco Ltd. Sells 45,738 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,738 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.64% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $27,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 96,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 165,439 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

