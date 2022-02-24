Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

