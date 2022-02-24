Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Avondale Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Avondale Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 9.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after purchasing an additional 119,077 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,342 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,726,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,651,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

