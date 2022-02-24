Invesco Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 48,136 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 450% compared to the average volume of 8,752 put options.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.
NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.
