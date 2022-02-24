IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $223.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

IQVIA Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.