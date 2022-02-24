IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.950-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.97 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.75. The company had a trading volume of 29,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,614. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.89.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,477,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

