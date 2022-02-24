Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Down 5.6%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. 474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 163,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Several research firms recently commented on IREN. Compass Point assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,194,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.