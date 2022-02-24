Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 5.6%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78. 474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 163,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IREN. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $10,309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,602,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.