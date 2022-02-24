ironSource (NYSE:IS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Get ironSource alerts:

IS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of IS opened at $5.76 on Thursday. ironSource has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $13.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. ironSource’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $5,170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth $2,540,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth $6,932,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.