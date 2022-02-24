iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 45,265 shares.The stock last traded at $114.75 and had previously closed at $114.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

