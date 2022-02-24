iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 66.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 179,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,609,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,294,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 174,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,493,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $105.25.

