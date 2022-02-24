iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,662.8% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 849,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 835,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $73.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

