iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Position Boosted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,534 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $85,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 95.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,123,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,487,000 after buying an additional 2,501,445 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,083,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,237,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $21,562,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,392,000 after purchasing an additional 431,100 shares in the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

