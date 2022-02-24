iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $232.10

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $232.10 and last traded at $234.65, with a volume of 6797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,833,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

