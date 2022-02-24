iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $3,297,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 216,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,214,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $99.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.96. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.05 and a 12-month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

