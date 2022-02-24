Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IVN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

IVN opened at C$11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$14.00 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.00. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$6.27 and a 52-week high of C$12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 23.01.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.