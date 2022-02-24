J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 230 ($3.13) target price on the grocer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($4.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.35) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.74) to GBX 285 ($3.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 287 ($3.90).

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 270 ($3.67) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 281.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.66. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 342 ($4.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

