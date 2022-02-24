Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Earnings Results

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.51.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

