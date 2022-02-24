Jakob Sigurdsson Acquires 2,800 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($72,084.86).
Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,929 ($26.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,858 ($25.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($36.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,213.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,381.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a GBX 96.14 ($1.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.
About Victrex (Get Rating)
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.