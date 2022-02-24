Jakob Sigurdsson Acquires 2,800 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($72,084.86).

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,929 ($26.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,858 ($25.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($36.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,213.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,381.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a GBX 96.14 ($1.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 3.92%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($31.69) target price on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) target price on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($29.10) to GBX 2,060 ($28.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,667.78 ($36.28).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

