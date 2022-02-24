James Latham plc (LON:LTHM) Insider Acquires £2,191.44 in Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Rating) insider Nick Latham bought 184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($16.20) per share, with a total value of £2,191.44 ($2,980.33).

James Latham stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,217 ($16.55). 13,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,260.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,249.30. The firm has a market cap of £242.80 million and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.21. James Latham plc has a 12-month low of GBX 860 ($11.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,390 ($18.90).

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

