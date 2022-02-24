Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $84,514.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,388 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $90,608.64.

On Friday, December 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $103,492.44.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -116.28 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 149,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.