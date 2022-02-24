Jane Street Group LLC Buys 86,211 Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,211 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $20,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $72.27 and a 12-month high of $91.21.

