Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,120 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $131,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

NYSE:SUI opened at $177.71 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.43.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.