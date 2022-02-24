Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,325,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 6.39% of Brady worth $168,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brady by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Brady by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE BRC opened at $45.66 on Thursday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

