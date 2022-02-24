Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.39% of Roku worth $163,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 12.4% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 28.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

ROKU opened at $118.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

