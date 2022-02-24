Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 122,509 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,509 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.59% of CBRE Group worth $191,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $118,212,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE stock opened at $96.05 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $111.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,829 shares of company stock worth $770,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

