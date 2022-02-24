Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 228,477 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,059,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 228,477 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.38% of Twitter worth $184,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.49 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

