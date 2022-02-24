Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 64,582 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 64,582 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lockheed Martin worth $149,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $388.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.95 and a 200 day moving average of $356.77. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $398.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.