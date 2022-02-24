Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 7,341 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.44% of Parker-Hannifin worth $157,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $289.92 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $279.12 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.
About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)
Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.
