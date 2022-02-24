Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 7,341 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.44% of Parker-Hannifin worth $157,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $289.92 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $279.12 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.