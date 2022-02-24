Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $15.85

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.85, but opened at $16.58. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 546 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.
About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
