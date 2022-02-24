Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 298.91 ($4.07). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 294.50 ($4.01), with a volume of 18,864 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 291.19. The company has a market cap of £119.44 million and a PE ratio of 18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.91%.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

