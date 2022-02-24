Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60.
Jason Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JASN)
