Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,700 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($70.72) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,205 ($70.79).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,497 ($74.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £89.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,301.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,076.44. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 352.32 ($4.79) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total value of £269.90 ($367.06).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

