Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hercules Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTGC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.71%.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.