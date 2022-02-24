Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) to Underperform

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

