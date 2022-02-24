Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for TopBuild in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TopBuild’s FY2023 earnings at $15.14 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $195.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $179.50 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $875,946,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $4,970,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $4,778,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

