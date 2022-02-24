JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JELD. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

