JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stake Cut by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,492 shares during the period. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at $7,551,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Barclays lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $14.90 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

