Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jiayin Group worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Jiayin Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Jiayin Group stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $119.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. Jiayin Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $89.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.70 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 150.10% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

