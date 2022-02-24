Jobchain (JOB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54,314.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Jobchain has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $54,314.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jobchain

JOB is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,405,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

