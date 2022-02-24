JOE Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $173.26 million and approximately $42.46 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.74 or 0.06750233 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.31 or 0.99757452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00047781 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 173,587,675 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

