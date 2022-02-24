John A. Mastalerz, Jr. Sells 5,012 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $91.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

WAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

