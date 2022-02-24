John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average of $149.41.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 349,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,724,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,596,000 after purchasing an additional 127,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after buying an additional 107,754 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.