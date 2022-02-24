John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.41.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

