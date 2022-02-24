Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.5% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.22 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.99. The firm has a market cap of $423.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

