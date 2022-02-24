JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€19.50” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.39 ($18.62).

Get Engie alerts:

Engie stock opened at €14.39 ($16.35) on Monday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.23). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.72.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.