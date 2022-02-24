JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€19.50” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.39 ($18.62).

Engie stock opened at €14.39 ($16.35) on Monday. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.23). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.72.

About Engie (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.