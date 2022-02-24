JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,960,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 34,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 119,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.05. 1,008,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,316,597. The stock has a market cap of $419.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

